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🍽️ Omaha Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
Omaha’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and even hospitals are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, this week has some solid options.
General Manager
Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy Chipotle, run the full operation, and grow a team while earning quarterly bonuses and enjoying benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and holiday closures.
Banquet Cook
Employer: Hotel Equities (The Farnam Hotel)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17–$21/hour
Cook for events at a high-end hotel, support banquets and special functions, and get solid benefits, hotel discounts, and clear paths to grow in hospitality.
Stay Experience Ambassador - Hilton Omaha
Employer: Hilton
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role focused on guest arrivals and departures, solving issues with care, and sharing local tips—plus big travel discounts, PTO, and strong health and wellness benefits.
Cook
Employer: Remington Hospitality
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hotel cook role handling prep, cooking, and station setup/breakdown while following health and food safety rules in a professional kitchen.
PetsHotel Lead
Employer: PetSmart
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Hourly, exact rate not listed
Lead the in-store pet hotel, oversee associates, care for pets, and help with opening/closing while earning weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Kitchen Manager - Omaha, NE
Employer: Casey’s
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00–$20.70/hour + quarterly bonus
Run the kitchen side of a Casey’s store—train team members, manage food safety and inventory, and help drive sales with benefits, PTO, DailyPay, and 401(k) match.
Kitchen Manager - Omaha, NE
Employer: Casey’s
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00–$20.70/hour + quarterly bonus
Same Kitchen Manager opportunity listed via Indeed—good to bookmark if you prefer applying off LinkedIn, with the same pay range and benefits.
GRILL COOK (FULL TIME)
Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)
Location: Applied Underwriters, One Applied Parkway, Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22–$25/hour
Weekday-only grill cook job (Monday–Friday) serving at a corporate location, with strong benefits, retirement options, and no late-night restaurant hours.
Unassigned General Manager
Employer: Einstein Bros / Bruegger’s Bagels (Bagel Brands)
Location: 12989 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $68,000–$72,000/year + bonus
Daytime-only bagel shop GM role (stores close at 2pm) with 5 weeks of training, strong PTO, benefits, 401(k) match, and a clear path to District Manager.
Joy Creator
Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house bakery role helping guests pick cakes and making the shop feel fun and welcoming, with flexible schedules, casual dress, cake discounts, and full benefits.
Kitchen Team Member / Cook
Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Heart-of-house position working multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.) in a sports-bar setting, with weekly pay, meal discounts, flexible shifts, and growth opportunities.
Cook
Employer: Dial Senior Living
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Cook for seniors in a community setting, focusing on quality, presentation, and special diets, with perks like birthday/anniversary PTO, tuition help, double pay on holidays, and a free meal each shift.
KFC Shift Manager
Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level leadership role running shifts, coaching team members, and keeping the restaurant on track, with paid training, PTO, education benefits, and a clear path to higher management.
Froster
Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role making and applying the signature frosting, stocking the case, and keeping the station spotless, with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a fun bakery environment.
Cook
Employer: Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Cook award-winning burgers and wings in a hot-rod themed, fast-paced restaurant, with employee discounts, training, and room to move up.
Nutrition Assistant II
Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CHI Health Immanuel
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.67–$22.14/hour
Hospital food service role preparing and serving meals, following diet guidelines, and keeping everything clean and safe in a healthcare setting.
Nutrition Assistant II / Dishwasher
Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CUMC Bergan Mercy
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.67–$22.14/hour
Mix of food prep, tray service, and dishwashing in a hospital kitchen, with a focus on food safety, patient diets, and cleanliness.
Nutrition Assistant II
Employer: CHI – CUMC Bergan Mercy
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.67–$22.14/hour
Similar hospital nutrition role focused on patient meals, diet orders, and safe food handling, with steady hours and healthcare-system benefits.
Line Cook – Founders Club
Employer: 88 Tactical
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Line cook for a members-only restaurant inside a large fitness/entertainment/training facility, with health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and a unique work environment.
Catering Barista
Employer: Not listed
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time / Other
Salary: $15–$20/hour
Traveling barista-style role at catered events, making coffee drinks, handling Square POS, and keeping the cart area clean, with flexible scheduling and employee discounts.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Omaha employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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