🍽️ Omaha Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Great Openings

Omaha’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and even hospitals are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy Chipotle, run the full operation, and grow a team while earning quarterly bonuses and enjoying benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and holiday closures.

Employer: Hotel Equities (The Farnam Hotel)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$21/hour

Cook for events at a high-end hotel, support banquets and special functions, and get solid benefits, hotel discounts, and clear paths to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role focused on guest arrivals and departures, solving issues with care, and sharing local tips—plus big travel discounts, PTO, and strong health and wellness benefits.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel cook role handling prep, cooking, and station setup/breakdown while following health and food safety rules in a professional kitchen.

Employer: PetSmart

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, exact rate not listed

Lead the in-store pet hotel, oversee associates, care for pets, and help with opening/closing while earning weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.70/hour + quarterly bonus

Run the kitchen side of a Casey’s store—train team members, manage food safety and inventory, and help drive sales with benefits, PTO, DailyPay, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.70/hour + quarterly bonus

Same Kitchen Manager opportunity listed via Indeed—good to bookmark if you prefer applying off LinkedIn, with the same pay range and benefits.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Location: Applied Underwriters, One Applied Parkway, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$25/hour

Weekday-only grill cook job (Monday–Friday) serving at a corporate location, with strong benefits, retirement options, and no late-night restaurant hours.

Employer: Einstein Bros / Bruegger’s Bagels (Bagel Brands)

Location: 12989 West Center Road, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$72,000/year + bonus

Daytime-only bagel shop GM role (stores close at 2pm) with 5 weeks of training, strong PTO, benefits, 401(k) match, and a clear path to District Manager.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house bakery role helping guests pick cakes and making the shop feel fun and welcoming, with flexible schedules, casual dress, cake discounts, and full benefits.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Heart-of-house position working multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.) in a sports-bar setting, with weekly pay, meal discounts, flexible shifts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Dial Senior Living

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for seniors in a community setting, focusing on quality, presentation, and special diets, with perks like birthday/anniversary PTO, tuition help, double pay on holidays, and a free meal each shift.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level leadership role running shifts, coaching team members, and keeping the restaurant on track, with paid training, PTO, education benefits, and a clear path to higher management.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role making and applying the signature frosting, stocking the case, and keeping the station spotless, with health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a fun bakery environment.

Employer: Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook award-winning burgers and wings in a hot-rod themed, fast-paced restaurant, with employee discounts, training, and room to move up.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CHI Health Immanuel

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.67–$22.14/hour

Hospital food service role preparing and serving meals, following diet guidelines, and keeping everything clean and safe in a healthcare setting.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – CUMC Bergan Mercy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.67–$22.14/hour

Mix of food prep, tray service, and dishwashing in a hospital kitchen, with a focus on food safety, patient diets, and cleanliness.

Employer: CHI – CUMC Bergan Mercy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.67–$22.14/hour

Similar hospital nutrition role focused on patient meals, diet orders, and safe food handling, with steady hours and healthcare-system benefits.

Employer: 88 Tactical

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Line cook for a members-only restaurant inside a large fitness/entertainment/training facility, with health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and a unique work environment.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time / Other

Salary: $15–$20/hour

Traveling barista-style role at catered events, making coffee drinks, handling Square POS, and keeping the cart area clean, with flexible scheduling and employee discounts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Omaha employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.