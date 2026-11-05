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Omaha
👔 Omaha, NE Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Omaha’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in engineering, construction, tech, and power. If you’re ready to move into a bigger management seat, these roles are worth a look.
VP, Contract Surety Underwriting
- Employer: IAT Insurance Group
- Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid; can sit at any IAT office)
- Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 + bonus, 7% 401(k) match, profit sharing
- Type: Full-time
Lead contract and specialty surety underwriting nationwide, manage regional profit centers, and sit on the home office underwriting management team. Ideal if you have 12+ years in surety and want a high-impact, strategic VP role.
Nebraska/Iowa Area Cross Sector Manager
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Omaha, NE (also Des Moines, Ames, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Lincoln)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Oversee HDR’s cross-sector teams (environmental, geotech, comms, ROW, project controls) across NE/IA. You’ll manage staff, financials, and strategy for large, multi-disciplinary pursuits.
North America Building Engineering Services Project Management Director
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Omaha, NE (multiple other major US cities possible)
- Salary: $175,000 – $250,000
- Type: Full-time
National-level role leading project management standards, training, and best practices for HDR’s Building Engineering practice. Great fit if you have 15+ years in architecture/PM and love building PM communities and frameworks.
Product Owner
- Employer: Saicon
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own the backlog for software teams, write user stories, and run Agile ceremonies. Best for someone with 5+ years in product/BA/PM work and strong Agile and DevOps tool experience.
Water/Wastewater Superintendent
- Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
On-site leader for heavy civil and water/wastewater projects (often up to $50M). You’ll run safety, quality, scheduling, subcontractors, and field crews, with a company truck, laptop, and strong benefits.
Water/Wastewater Project Manager
- Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Office-side lead for heavy civil and treatment plant projects—contracts, schedules (P6), cost control, change orders, and owner relations. Comes with company car, laptop, phone, and solid benefits.
Director of Athletic Development
- Employer: Creighton University
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Manage a 150–200 donor portfolio for Creighton Athletics, focusing on major gifts, premium seating, and Jaybackers. Good for fundraisers with 3+ years of donor relations and a love for college sports.
General Manager – Airport Foodservice
- Employer: Plum Market Foodservice Omaha Eppley Airfield
- Location: Omaha, NE (Eppley Airfield)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Run day-to-day airport foodservice operations—staffing, training, inventory, budgets, and guest experience. Ideal if you’ve managed restaurants or airport food and like a fast-paced, high-traffic setting.
Senior Project Manager – EPC Power Delivery (Remote)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Omaha, NE (remote/hybrid from any WSP office)
- Salary: $190,000 – $250,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead complex substation and transmission EPC projects nationwide, including contracts, risk, schedule, and financials. Best for senior PMs with 15+ years in power delivery and deep EPC experience.
Project Manager – EPC Power Delivery (Remote)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Omaha, NE (remote/hybrid from any WSP office)
- Salary: $150,000 – $190,000
- Type: Full-time
Manage high-voltage EPC projects across the US—budgets, schedules, engineering teams, and client relationships. Great next step if you have 10+ years in utility/power PM and want national-scale work.
Senior Scheduler
- Employer: Linesight
- Location: Omaha, NE (5 days/week on client site)
- Salary: $145,000 – $160,000
- Type: Full-time
Own full project schedules using Primavera P6 and CPM, plus QRA and reporting for major builds. Perfect if you’re a detail-focused scheduler who likes being embedded with the client.
Delivery / Program Manager (1157386)
- Employer: The Judge Group
- Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid)
- Salary: $60 – $80/hour (contract-to-hire)
- Type: Full-time, 6-month contract-to-hire
Lead large, data-heavy and ERP-focused programs (FinTech, healthcare, SaaS, AI/automation) with exec-level stakeholders. Good for seasoned program managers (7–10+ years) who like transformation work and some regional travel.
Development Team Manager
- Employer: DMSi Software
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead one or more Agile dev teams with a servant-leader style—coaching, delivery forecasting, metrics, and cross-team collaboration. Great if you have 5+ years in Agile/Lean and want a people-first engineering leadership role.
General Manager – Equipment Rental
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed (base + profit sharing, bonuses)
- Type: Full-time
Run a rental branch P&L, build and coach the team, and drive utilization and customer satisfaction using EquipmentShare’s T3 tech. Best for leaders with 5+ years in the rental industry.
Franchise Business Coach – Varsity Zone HVAC
- Employer: HorsePower Brands
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Coach HVAC franchise owners on P&Ls, growth plans, hiring, and operations. Mix of virtual and in-field visits—great if you’ve coached franchisees or small business owners and enjoy financial analysis.
DoW SkillBridge Internship
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Unpaid (you remain on active-duty pay/benefits)
- Type: Full-time SkillBridge internship
For active-duty service members in their last 12 months, this offers exposure to operations, supply chain, sales, and leadership at a national distributor. Good way to test-drive civilian management paths.
Operations Management Trainee (Omaha)
- Employer: TK Elevator
- Location: Omaha, NE (2 months in Atlanta, then Omaha branch)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 6‑month program leading to Superintendent role
Structured leadership program with technical and operations training in elevator installation/modernization. Strong fit if you have construction or military experience and want a clear path into field leadership.
Operations Management Trainee (Omaha) – Indeed Listing
- Employer: TK Elevator
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 6‑month program
Duplicate program as above, posted on Indeed with the same structure and benefits—use whichever link you prefer to apply.
Office Principal
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Act as day-to-day operational partner to the Area Manager for NE/IA—budgets, staffing, QA/QC, risk, and office operations. Great for senior leaders with engineering/architecture backgrounds and strong team-building skills.
Nebraska/Iowa Resources Business Group Manager
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Omaha, NE (also IA/NE offices)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead HDR’s Power/Industrial/Waste/Renewables business across NE/IA—strategy, budgets, growth, and key client relationships. Best for leaders with 10–15+ years in resources markets and multi-discipline team management.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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