👔 Omaha, NE Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Omaha’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in engineering, construction, tech, and power. If you’re ready to move into a bigger management seat, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: IAT Insurance Group

IAT Insurance Group Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid; can sit at any IAT office)

(hybrid; can sit at any IAT office) Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 + bonus, 7% 401(k) match, profit sharing

+ bonus, 7% 401(k) match, profit sharing Type: Full-time

Lead contract and specialty surety underwriting nationwide, manage regional profit centers, and sit on the home office underwriting management team. Ideal if you have 12+ years in surety and want a high-impact, strategic VP role.

Employer: HDR

Location: Omaha, NE (also Des Moines, Ames, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Lincoln)

(also Des Moines, Ames, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Lincoln) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee HDR’s cross-sector teams (environmental, geotech, comms, ROW, project controls) across NE/IA. You’ll manage staff, financials, and strategy for large, multi-disciplinary pursuits.

Employer: HDR

Location: Omaha, NE (multiple other major US cities possible)

(multiple other major US cities possible) Salary: $175,000 – $250,000

Type: Full-time

National-level role leading project management standards, training, and best practices for HDR’s Building Engineering practice. Great fit if you have 15+ years in architecture/PM and love building PM communities and frameworks.

Employer: Saicon

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own the backlog for software teams, write user stories, and run Agile ceremonies. Best for someone with 5+ years in product/BA/PM work and strong Agile and DevOps tool experience.

Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

On-site leader for heavy civil and water/wastewater projects (often up to $50M). You’ll run safety, quality, scheduling, subcontractors, and field crews, with a company truck, laptop, and strong benefits.

Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Office-side lead for heavy civil and treatment plant projects—contracts, schedules (P6), cost control, change orders, and owner relations. Comes with company car, laptop, phone, and solid benefits.

Employer: Creighton University

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage a 150–200 donor portfolio for Creighton Athletics, focusing on major gifts, premium seating, and Jaybackers. Good for fundraisers with 3+ years of donor relations and a love for college sports.

Employer: Plum Market Foodservice Omaha Eppley Airfield

Location: Omaha, NE (Eppley Airfield)

(Eppley Airfield) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day airport foodservice operations—staffing, training, inventory, budgets, and guest experience. Ideal if you’ve managed restaurants or airport food and like a fast-paced, high-traffic setting.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Omaha, NE (remote/hybrid from any WSP office)

(remote/hybrid from any WSP office) Salary: $190,000 – $250,000

Type: Full-time

Lead complex substation and transmission EPC projects nationwide, including contracts, risk, schedule, and financials. Best for senior PMs with 15+ years in power delivery and deep EPC experience.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Omaha, NE (remote/hybrid from any WSP office)

(remote/hybrid from any WSP office) Salary: $150,000 – $190,000

Type: Full-time

Manage high-voltage EPC projects across the US—budgets, schedules, engineering teams, and client relationships. Great next step if you have 10+ years in utility/power PM and want national-scale work.

Employer: Linesight

Location: Omaha, NE (5 days/week on client site)

(5 days/week on client site) Salary: $145,000 – $160,000

Type: Full-time

Own full project schedules using Primavera P6 and CPM, plus QRA and reporting for major builds. Perfect if you’re a detail-focused scheduler who likes being embedded with the client.

Employer: The Judge Group

Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid)

Salary: $60 – $80/hour (contract-to-hire)

(contract-to-hire) Type: Full-time, 6-month contract-to-hire

Lead large, data-heavy and ERP-focused programs (FinTech, healthcare, SaaS, AI/automation) with exec-level stakeholders. Good for seasoned program managers (7–10+ years) who like transformation work and some regional travel.

Employer: DMSi Software

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead one or more Agile dev teams with a servant-leader style—coaching, delivery forecasting, metrics, and cross-team collaboration. Great if you have 5+ years in Agile/Lean and want a people-first engineering leadership role.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed (base + profit sharing, bonuses)

Not listed (base + profit sharing, bonuses) Type: Full-time

Run a rental branch P&L, build and coach the team, and drive utilization and customer satisfaction using EquipmentShare’s T3 tech. Best for leaders with 5+ years in the rental industry.

Employer: HorsePower Brands

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Coach HVAC franchise owners on P&Ls, growth plans, hiring, and operations. Mix of virtual and in-field visits—great if you’ve coached franchisees or small business owners and enjoy financial analysis.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Unpaid (you remain on active-duty pay/benefits)

Type: Full-time SkillBridge internship

For active-duty service members in their last 12 months, this offers exposure to operations, supply chain, sales, and leadership at a national distributor. Good way to test-drive civilian management paths.

Employer: TK Elevator

Location: Omaha, NE (2 months in Atlanta, then Omaha branch)

(2 months in Atlanta, then Omaha branch) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 6‑month program leading to Superintendent role

Structured leadership program with technical and operations training in elevator installation/modernization. Strong fit if you have construction or military experience and want a clear path into field leadership.

Employer: TK Elevator

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 6‑month program

Duplicate program as above, posted on Indeed with the same structure and benefits—use whichever link you prefer to apply.

Employer: HDR

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Act as day-to-day operational partner to the Area Manager for NE/IA—budgets, staffing, QA/QC, risk, and office operations. Great for senior leaders with engineering/architecture backgrounds and strong team-building skills.

Employer: HDR

Location: Omaha, NE (also IA/NE offices)

(also IA/NE offices) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead HDR’s Power/Industrial/Waste/Renewables business across NE/IA—strategy, budgets, growth, and key client relationships. Best for leaders with 10–15+ years in resources markets and multi-discipline team management.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.