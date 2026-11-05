🎓 Omaha Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Omaha has a lot going on in education right now—from early childhood centers to university programs and youth academies. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Creighton University

Creighton University Location: Omaha, NE (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help first-generation, low-income high school students get to and through college. You’ll advise on academics and financial aid, run college-readiness workshops, recruit students, and support summer programs while keeping a federal TRIO grant in compliance.

Employer: BODYBAR Pilates

BODYBAR Pilates Location: Omaha, NE (180th & Maple, new studio)

(180th & Maple, new studio) Type: Part-time

Pay: $30–$45 per class + bonuses; $20–$30/hr for training/meetings

Be part of opening Nebraska’s first BODYBAR studio. Lead upbeat, form-focused Pilates classes, build community with members, and enjoy free membership, flexible scheduling, and growth in a fast-expanding fitness brand.

Employer: Learning Care Group – Childtime

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.36–$18.03/hour (Lead Teacher)

Lead a toddler/preschool classroom with no nights or weekends. You’ll design fun lessons, guide social and academic growth, and get benefits like at least 50% childcare discount, health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and ongoing training.

Employer: La Petite Academy (Learning Care Group)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take charge of your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build strong relationships with families. This role offers weekday-only hours, flexible schedules, childcare discounts, benefits, and lots of professional development.

Employer: Omaha Children’s Museum

Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, community events)

(on-site, community events) Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed (based on qualifications/experience)

Perfect if you love kids, science, and a bit of theater. You’ll perform STEAM and literacy shows, lead outreach programs for groups of 5–300, support festivals around the city, and help design new educational experiences.

Employer: Kids Can Community Center

Location: Omaha, NE 68117 (new location opening soon)

(new location opening soon) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour

Join a long-standing non-profit focused on kindergarten readiness. Roles range from lead to support teacher, with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, tuition reimbursement) and a big focus on data-informed teaching and family engagement.

Employer: Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Not listed (office-based)

Not listed (office-based) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like organizing trainings more than teaching in a classroom. You’ll schedule and track safety and technical training, manage certifications and compliance records, support onboarding, and serve as a front-office point of contact.

Employer: Kids 4 Jesus Childcare and Preschool

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.50/hour (38–40 hrs/week)

Lead a small Christian preschool classroom with flexible scheduling. You’ll plan faith-based, age-appropriate activities, keep a structured and positive room, and receive PTO, tuition reimbursement, and an employee discount.

Employer: Child Saving Institute

Location: Mary Holland Campus, Omaha, NE

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Not listed (on-site) Starting Pay: $18.50+/hour

Support toddlers’ daily learning and care in a mission-driven early childhood program. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/sick time, 10 holidays, tuition reimbursement, discounted childcare) and no nights or weekends.

Employer: Rite of Passage

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (school-year schedule, 2–3 days/week on-site)

Pay: $42,500–$68,120/year (based on credentials/experience)

Teach at a residential academy for at-risk teen girls, focusing on rigorous academics and life skills. You’ll use Positive Organizational Culture, work closely with a treatment team, and receive medical, dental, vision, and up to 6% 401(k) match.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good education jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.