undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🤝 Omaha Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings
Omaha has a strong network of nonprofits, hospitals, and state agencies hiring people who care about community and second chances. Here are several roles where you can put your heart for service to work.
Programming Unit Caseworker – Omaha Correctional Center
- Employer: State of Nebraska (Department of Correctional Services)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Hiring rate: $31.52/hour
- Apply by: 11/11/2026 (or until filled)
Work inside the Omaha Correctional Center helping run classes and volunteer programs for incarcerated people. Great fit if you have a human services or criminal justice background and want strong state benefits, tuition assistance, and advancement opportunities.
Family Support Navigator
- Employer: RISE
- Location: Omaha or Lincoln, NE (community-based role)
- Type: Full-time
Support families impacted by incarceration with peer support and case management—from goal setting and wellness check-ins to connecting them with housing, jobs, and mental health resources. Ideal if you have lived experience with the justice system or have worked with system-impacted families.
Resident Advocate
- Employer: Bethlehem House Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time (Sunday availability + some on-call)
Be a steady, caring presence for women and families in a residential program. You’ll monitor safety, support daily routines, document interactions, and help in crises, all in a home-like setting focused on stability and healing.
Supervisor Social Work
- Employer: Children’s Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
Lead the social work team at the region’s only full-service pediatric hospital. This role combines clinical leadership, staff supervision, and program oversight to ensure high-quality, family-centered psychosocial care for kids.
Street Outreach Case Manager
- Employer: Stephen Center Inc
- Location: Omaha, NE (metro area, field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$25/hour
Meet people where they are—literally. You’ll do outreach in encampments and public spaces, build trust with unsheltered neighbors, connect them to shelter, housing, and treatment, and provide case management. Includes strong benefits like medical, dental, 11 paid holidays, PTO, and more.
Shared Living Provider
- Employer: Support Community Services LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (home-based)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $37,000–$80,000/year
Open your home to an adult with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and provide daily living skills, structure, and community connection in a family setting. SCS provides training (CPR/First Aid, MANDT, Medication Aide); you provide a safe, stable home and support.
Wellbeing Navigator – Evenings & Weekends
- Employer: CenterPointe
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time (evenings, weekends, some overnights)
Join a residential treatment team supporting people with mental health and substance use challenges. You’ll observe and document daily behaviors, support treatment goals, and work alongside therapists and medical staff—great experience if you’re building a behavioral health career.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.