🤝 Omaha Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings

Omaha has a strong network of nonprofits, hospitals, and state agencies hiring people who care about community and second chances. Here are several roles where you can put your heart for service to work.

Employer: State of Nebraska (Department of Correctional Services)

State of Nebraska (Department of Correctional Services) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Hiring rate: $31.52/hour

Apply by: 11/11/2026 (or until filled)

Work inside the Omaha Correctional Center helping run classes and volunteer programs for incarcerated people. Great fit if you have a human services or criminal justice background and want strong state benefits, tuition assistance, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: RISE

Location: Omaha or Lincoln, NE (community-based role)

(community-based role) Type: Full-time

Support families impacted by incarceration with peer support and case management—from goal setting and wellness check-ins to connecting them with housing, jobs, and mental health resources. Ideal if you have lived experience with the justice system or have worked with system-impacted families.

Employer: Bethlehem House Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (Sunday availability + some on-call)

Be a steady, caring presence for women and families in a residential program. You’ll monitor safety, support daily routines, document interactions, and help in crises, all in a home-like setting focused on stability and healing.

Employer: Children’s Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Lead the social work team at the region’s only full-service pediatric hospital. This role combines clinical leadership, staff supervision, and program oversight to ensure high-quality, family-centered psychosocial care for kids.

Employer: Stephen Center Inc

Location: Omaha, NE (metro area, field-based)

(metro area, field-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$25/hour

Meet people where they are—literally. You’ll do outreach in encampments and public spaces, build trust with unsheltered neighbors, connect them to shelter, housing, and treatment, and provide case management. Includes strong benefits like medical, dental, 11 paid holidays, PTO, and more.

Employer: Support Community Services LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (home-based)

(home-based) Type: Contract

Pay: $37,000–$80,000/year

Open your home to an adult with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and provide daily living skills, structure, and community connection in a family setting. SCS provides training (CPR/First Aid, MANDT, Medication Aide); you provide a safe, stable home and support.

Employer: CenterPointe

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (evenings, weekends, some overnights)

Join a residential treatment team supporting people with mental health and substance use challenges. You’ll observe and document daily behaviors, support treatment goals, and work alongside therapists and medical staff—great experience if you’re building a behavioral health career.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.