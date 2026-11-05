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🔧 Omaha Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Omaha’s keeping its buildings, parks, and plants in top shape right now. If you like hands-on work and staying active, there are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring.
Operating Engineer
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $28.05–$33.00/hour
You’ll keep commercial buildings running smoothly—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs—plus preventive maintenance and safety checks. Great fit if you have 5+ years in building systems and like being the go-to problem solver on site.
Property Manager (Facilities-Focused)
Employer: Colliers
Location: Omaha, NE (travel across Pacific Northwest)
Type: Full-time
Facilities-heavy role overseeing a single-owner portfolio: maintenance programs, capital projects, vendor contracts, and inspections. Good for someone with 5–7 years in commercial real estate or facilities who likes travel and project work more than leases and rent collection.
Janitorial Associate
Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #3153
Location: 6710 S 167th St, Omaha, NE 68135
Type: Full-time
Salary: $16–$29/hour (plus potential premiums and incentives)
Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms, making a strong first and last impression for shoppers. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U education programs.
Maintenance Technician I – 2nd Shift
Employer: Cintas
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Maintain and repair industrial laundry equipment—washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers—and handle preventive maintenance and safety fixes. Ideal if you have 2+ years industrial repair or military experience and want strong benefits and growth.
Also listed here: Indeed posting (same role)
Chief Engineer – Hotel
Employer: Remington Hospitality
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Lead the hotel engineering team, oversee building systems (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, kitchen equipment), and run preventive maintenance for rooms and public areas. Great for someone with prior hotel engineering experience who’s ready to supervise staff and own the property’s upkeep.
Similar listing: Alternate posting, same role
Automotive Detailer – Car Washer (Omaha Northwest)
Employer: Enterprise Mobility
Location: 3131 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68134
Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)
Salary: $16/hour with possible $0.50/hour raise after 6 months
Clean, sanitize, and prep rental vehicles inside and out, Monday–Friday in either a morning or afternoon shift block. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like working around cars, and want benefits even as a part-timer.
Building Mechanic II
Employer: SpartanNash
Location: 4228 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68127
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm
Handle repairs and maintenance in a distribution center—floors, doors, lighting, plumbing, electrical, conveyor systems, and equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks. Great if you have 1–3 years mixed trades experience and like warehouse environments.
Data Center Facility Manager
Employer: Nesco Resource (for a data center operator)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time, on-call 24/7/365 support
Lead the facilities side of a colocation data center—manage building engineers, contractors, power and cooling systems, diesel and water storage, and critical uptime. Best for someone with 5+ years data center experience and strong leadership skills.
Maintenance Mechanic – 1st Shift
Employer: Eaton
Location: Omaha, NE 68110
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–3:30pm)
Salary: $25.50–$29.00/hour
Troubleshoot and repair plant machines and tools, do preventive maintenance, basic electrical work, and support wastewater treatment systems. Good for techs with 3+ years industrial/facilities maintenance or a related degree who want day shift and strong benefits.
Maintenance Staff – The RiverFront (Full-Time)
Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Help keep The RiverFront parks and facilities in top shape—general repairs, grounds work, event setup/teardown, and some equipment operation. Great if you like working outdoors, staying active, and being part of Omaha’s riverfront scene.
Maintenance Staff – Arena/Convention Center (Full-Time)
Employer: MECA
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Do routine maintenance, repairs, grounds work, and event changeovers at CHI Health Center and related spaces. Expect flexible hours, including nights and weekends, and lots of behind-the-scenes work for big events.
Maintenance Staff – Arena/Convention Center (Part-Time)
Employer: MECA
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Similar duties to the full-time Arena/CC role—maintenance, grounds, and event support—but with part-time hours. Nice option if you want flexible, physical work around concerts, games, and conventions.
Commercial HVAC Service Technician
Employer: CaptiveAire
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Commission, troubleshoot, and repair commercial kitchen ventilation and HVAC systems, often on rooftops and in tight spaces. Good for techs with HVAC/HVAC-R skills and strong electrical knowledge who want base pay plus monthly productivity bonuses.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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