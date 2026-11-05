🔧 Omaha Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Omaha’s keeping its buildings, parks, and plants in top shape right now. If you like hands-on work and staying active, there are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.05–$33.00/hour

You’ll keep commercial buildings running smoothly—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs—plus preventive maintenance and safety checks. Great fit if you have 5+ years in building systems and like being the go-to problem solver on site.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Omaha, NE (travel across Pacific Northwest)

Type: Full-time

Facilities-heavy role overseeing a single-owner portfolio: maintenance programs, capital projects, vendor contracts, and inspections. Good for someone with 5–7 years in commercial real estate or facilities who likes travel and project work more than leases and rent collection.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #3153

Location: 6710 S 167th St, Omaha, NE 68135

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$29/hour (plus potential premiums and incentives)

Keep the store spotless from parking lot to restrooms, making a strong first and last impression for shoppers. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U education programs.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Maintain and repair industrial laundry equipment—washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers—and handle preventive maintenance and safety fixes. Ideal if you have 2+ years industrial repair or military experience and want strong benefits and growth.

Also listed here: Indeed posting (same role)

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Lead the hotel engineering team, oversee building systems (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, kitchen equipment), and run preventive maintenance for rooms and public areas. Great for someone with prior hotel engineering experience who’s ready to supervise staff and own the property’s upkeep.

Similar listing: Alternate posting, same role

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 3131 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68134

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Salary: $16/hour with possible $0.50/hour raise after 6 months

Clean, sanitize, and prep rental vehicles inside and out, Monday–Friday in either a morning or afternoon shift block. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like working around cars, and want benefits even as a part-timer.

Employer: SpartanNash

Location: 4228 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68127

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Handle repairs and maintenance in a distribution center—floors, doors, lighting, plumbing, electrical, conveyor systems, and equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks. Great if you have 1–3 years mixed trades experience and like warehouse environments.

Employer: Nesco Resource (for a data center operator)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, on-call 24/7/365 support

Lead the facilities side of a colocation data center—manage building engineers, contractors, power and cooling systems, diesel and water storage, and critical uptime. Best for someone with 5+ years data center experience and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Omaha, NE 68110

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00am–3:30pm)

Salary: $25.50–$29.00/hour

Troubleshoot and repair plant machines and tools, do preventive maintenance, basic electrical work, and support wastewater treatment systems. Good for techs with 3+ years industrial/facilities maintenance or a related degree who want day shift and strong benefits.

Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Help keep The RiverFront parks and facilities in top shape—general repairs, grounds work, event setup/teardown, and some equipment operation. Great if you like working outdoors, staying active, and being part of Omaha’s riverfront scene.

Employer: MECA

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Do routine maintenance, repairs, grounds work, and event changeovers at CHI Health Center and related spaces. Expect flexible hours, including nights and weekends, and lots of behind-the-scenes work for big events.

Employer: MECA

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Similar duties to the full-time Arena/CC role—maintenance, grounds, and event support—but with part-time hours. Nice option if you want flexible, physical work around concerts, games, and conventions.

Employer: CaptiveAire

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Commission, troubleshoot, and repair commercial kitchen ventilation and HVAC systems, often on rooftops and in tight spaces. Good for techs with HVAC/HVAC-R skills and strong electrical knowledge who want base pay plus monthly productivity bonuses.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.