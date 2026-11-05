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🏗️ Omaha Architecture & Engineering: Multiple Roles From $32/hr to $225K
Omaha’s engineering scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on field work, design roles, and senior leadership spots. If you’re in A/E and open to a move (or a step up), these are worth a look.
Fire Sprinkler Designer – Industrial/Commercial/Residential
- Employer: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company (Kiewit subsidiary)
- Location: Omaha, NE (in-office, minimal travel)
- Type: Full-time, senior level
- Salary: Not listed
Design and lead complex fire suppression systems for high-profile projects across healthcare, industrial, sports, high-rise, and more. Ideal if you have 10+ years in fire sprinklers and want to mentor designers, own 3D design work, and enjoy strong benefits and 401(k) with match.
Chemical Engineer
- Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc. (Fortune 1000)
- Location: Omaha, NE with 65–75% travel (domestic & international)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Project-based role in the Coatings Division working on capital, process development, and R&D projects. Good fit if you like plant travel, process optimization, and using both engineering and financial analysis to improve manufacturing.
Building Automation Control Technician
- Employer: Head Field Solutions (for Control Masters)
- Location: Omaha, NE 68144
- Type: Temp-to-hire (contract-to-perm)
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience)
Hands-on role installing and troubleshooting building automation and HVAC controls, access control, and video security. Great for someone with HVAC background who’s comfortable with wiring, multimeters, and wants a path to full-time with benefits and bonuses.
Project Engineer – Mechanical – Omaha
- Employer: ME Engineers
- Location: Omaha, NE (flexible/hybrid options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus potential)
Mechanical project engineer role in an MEP consulting firm, working on commercial, healthcare, sports, education, and more. You’ll design HVAC and plumbing systems in Revit/AutoCAD, do load calcs, visit sites, and grow into project leadership.
Engineering Summer Intern
- Employer: Zachry Group
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time summer internship
- Salary: Not listed
For junior/senior engineering students (3.0 GPA preferred) who want real project work plus leadership and soft-skill development. You’ll support calculations, drawings, proposals, and get exposure to engineering and construction in a large firm.
Drafter
- Employer: SJS Executives, LLC (SJS Industrial)
- Location: Omaha, NE (healthcare facility; on a military installation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32/hr + 11 paid federal holidays, PTO, and benefits
Support construction operations at a local healthcare facility by maintaining as-builts, preparing civil/structural drawings, and doing field verifications. Best for experienced drafters (5+ years, AutoCAD & Revit) who can pass an extended federal background check.
Sr Structural Engineer
- Employer: Zachry Group (Zachry Engineering Corporation)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, senior
- Salary: Not listed
Lead industrial steel and concrete structural design, mainly in the power generation market. You’ll review calcs and models, mentor juniors, write specs, and support site walkdowns—perfect if you have 12+ years in power/industrial and a PE.
Associate Vice President, Civil (Rail Program Lead)
- Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects
- Location: Omaha, NE (US)
- Type: Full-time, senior leadership
- Salary: $175,000–$225,000/year (DOE)
High-impact leadership role guiding rail and industrial infrastructure programs from planning through construction. Great fit for a PE with 15+ years in rail/civil/industrial and 5+ years leading programs, who enjoys client development and growing a practice.
Quality Systems Engineer, Programmatic
- Employer: Eaton
- Location: Omaha, NE or several other US sites; hybrid (3 days in office, 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000–$126,000/year
Own quality systems and KPIs across programmatic execution, with a big focus on digital tools and Power BI dashboards. Ideal if you have 5+ years in quality/process improvement, Lean/Six Sigma exposure, and like cross-functional work with Ops, Engineering, and IT.
Senior Project Engineer – Electrical (Remote)
- Employer: MSA Professional Services
- Location: 100% remote, tied to projects mainly in Iowa; can sit in Omaha
- Type: Full-time, senior
- Salary: $88,871–$142,195/year + bonus & ESOP
Lead electrical design for schools and municipal buildings—power, lighting, fire alarm, low-voltage, and backup power. Great for a PE with 6+ years in building electrical design who wants remote work, strong benefits, and employee ownership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s in the Omaha A/E world and might be ready for a change.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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