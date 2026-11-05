💰 Omaha Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Omaha’s money world is busy right now—banks, credit unions, and big corporates are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, audit, tax, or financial services, this is a great moment to make a move.

Employer: Fiserv

Fiserv Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support billing operations for a global payments leader. Heavy Excel work, cross-team problem solving, and a clear path to grow in finance and order-to-cash.

Employer: Elevate Search Partners (local accounting firm client)

(local accounting firm client) Location: Omaha, NE (remote options, flexible hours)

Type: Full-time (open to reduced hours/part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you want serious accounting work without a rigid 40-hour week. Lead monthly close, fixed assets, and revenue recognition while building a schedule that fits your family and life.

Employer: Markel

Location: Omaha, NE (Midwest travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $104,480–$159,610 + 25–30% bonus (national ranges)

Senior-level underwriting on complex inland marine accounts for a Fortune 500 insurer. Own a profitable book, mentor junior underwriters, and work closely with brokers across the region.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Omaha, NE (branch-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Supplemental starting salary $45,000–$100,000 + commissions/bonuses

Build your own practice with paid training, a firm-provided office, and strong support. Great fit if you like relationship-building, sales, and helping clients plan for retirement and big life goals.

Employer: The Reserves Network (recruiting for a real estate company)

(recruiting for a real estate company) Location: Omaha, NE (in-office)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $70,000–$85,000

Lead day-to-day accounting, reporting, and close for a respected residential/property management company. Strong benefits, leadership exposure, and preference for real estate experience.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Location: Omaha, NE (on-site manufacturing plant)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,560–$105,840 + annual bonus

Own plant-level accounting: GL, close, payroll, forecasting, and variance analysis for a Fortune 500 packaging company. Strong benefits from day one and 3 weeks’ vacation per year.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advise high-net-worth clients on mortgages, HELOCs, and securities-based lending. You’ll partner with Schwab Wealth Advisory teams and need strong credit skills plus Series 7, 66, and NMLS.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Omaha, NE (branch-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + bonus/incentives (exact range not listed)

Support Senior Financial Consultants with affluent clients, prep for meetings, and grow into a full Financial Consultant role. Great if you’re licensed and want a clear advisory career path.

Employer: PenFed Credit Union

Location: Omaha, NE (on-site service center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.56–$28.46/hour + bonuses

Mid-level back-office role focused on reconciling auto loan payments, payoffs, and ledgers. Good fit if you like detailed accounting work and want credit union benefits.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)

Location: Omaha, NE (TurboTax office)

Type: Part-time, year-round (20+ hrs/week)

Salary: Range varies by state; Omaha range not listed

Year-round tax prep and advisory with a community focus. Ideal for an EA/CPA/attorney or seasoned preparer who wants steady work, benefits, and to build a local client base.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)

Location: Omaha, NE (TurboTax office)

Type: Part-time, year-round (20+ hrs/week)

Salary: Range varies by state; Omaha range not listed

Very similar to the on-site role above: in-person and virtual tax prep, plus community outreach and cross-referrals into Intuit’s broader financial services.

Employer: Scoular

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of accounting and operations support in ag merchandising: process freight and cash receipts, reconcile inventories, and monitor AR/AP. Good for detail-oriented Excel users who like both numbers and customer contact.

Employer: Tenaska

Location: Omaha, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Model complex energy investments, tax-driven deals, and valuations for one of the largest privately held energy companies. Heavy Excel, finance/tax modeling, and direct exposure to senior leadership.

Employer: Pinnacle Bank / Bank of Colorado

Location: Omaha, NE (branch, rotating Saturdays)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and night drop. Great starting point if you want to break into banking and grow into other finance roles.

Employer: Ag Processing Inc (AGP)

Location: Omaha, NE (corporate)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead the entire internal audit function, reporting directly to the CFO and working with the Board’s Audit Committee. Strong fit for a CPA/CIA-level leader who wants strategic impact and broad business exposure.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Omaha finance roles tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.