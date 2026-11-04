🍽️ Omaha Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $17–$96K+

Omaha’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a first job, a daytime schedule, or a step up into management.

Below are several solid openings around town, with quick details so you can see what fits.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a popular in-store bakery running—prepping baked goods, stocking, and helping customers at the counter. No experience or diploma required; they’ll train you, and shifts are active and hands-on.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Omaha, NE (Elkhorn Public Schools)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$22/hour

Weekday morning shifts only—great if you want evenings free. You’ll help oversee school food operations, support and train staff, and keep service safe and smooth.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time (hiring full-time & part-time)

Pay: $2.13/hour + tips

Support the dining room by running food, clearing tables, and keeping stations stocked in a busy restaurant. No experience needed, flexible schedules, and access to tips, discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and manage catered events at a major downtown hotel—building client relationships, designing menus, and leading the event process from start to finish. Good fit if you like sales, planning, and hospitality.

Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts (Omaha Marriott Downtown)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead breakfast and morning service at a busy downtown hotel restaurant. You’ll supervise staff, jump in on the floor, manage quality and inventory, and enjoy perks like free shift meals, hotel/restaurant discounts, and benefits.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Schwab – 200 S. 108th Ave, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$21.50/hour

Daytime Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm cooking role with pizza experience required. You’ll prep and cook to recipes, keep the kitchen clean, and get access to a wide benefits package.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$24.40/hour (commensurate with experience)

Keep the prepared foods kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with deliveries, and keeping the area clean. No experience needed, and part-timers are eligible for store discounts and other "Whole Benefits" under their plan.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,290–$96,140/year

Lead campus dining as the head chef—menu innovation, purchasing, systems, and team development. Ideal for an experienced chef ready to own culinary strategy in a high-volume setting, with full benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook classic comfort food in a busy, team-focused kitchen. No restaurant experience required; they offer paid training, weekly pay, same-day pay access, and benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Foods – KFC)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you’ll learn all areas of the restaurant. Comes with paid training, free shift meals, PTO, education benefits (including free GED and tuition options), and room to grow.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee all kitchen operations for a hotel/restaurant—training staff, managing inventory and costs, and keeping food quality and sanitation high. A strong fit for chefs with leadership and banquet experience.

Employer: The Tavern

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$30/hour + tips

High-volume bar looking for a pro bartender with at least 1 year of experience and solid cocktail skills. You’ll work in a busy, regulars-heavy spot with flexible shifts and an employee discount.

Employer: Bruegger's Bagels (Bagel Brands)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$73,000/year + quarterly bonus potential

Run a daytime-only bagel shop (6am–2pm, no evenings) with a “treat it like you own it” mindset. Includes 5 weeks of training, strong PTO, full benefits, 401(k) match, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: RIZIN RAMEN

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$30/hour

Serve dinner 3 nights a week (around 3pm–9:30pm) with your own tips (no sharing with other servers). Great if you want short, tip-heavy shifts in a lively ramen spot.

Employer: SUNRIDGE VILLAGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Location: Omaha, NE 68164

Type: Part-time (16–20 hours/week)

Pay: From $19/hour

Cook and bake for 80+ residents, 2–3 days a week with daytime shifts like 9:00–5:30 or 9:30–6:00. You’ll handle large-batch meals, baking, and kitchen cleanliness in a steady, community-focused setting.

Employer: Home-Towne Lodge

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$16/hour

Be the first face guests see—check-ins/outs, answering questions, and keeping the lobby welcoming. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match; weekend availability is required.

Employer: Kitchen Manager

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: $23–$27/hour

Lead shifts at a fast-casual spot—running operations, coaching staff, handling customer issues, and managing POS and checklists. Good step up if you’ve worked in restaurants and want leadership experience with strong hourly pay.

Employer: RIZIN RAMEN

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Work 2–3 evenings a week (3pm–about 9:30pm) washing dishes, doing basic prep, and keeping the kitchen clean. Great for someone who wants back-of-house experience in a smaller, fast-paced restaurant.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.