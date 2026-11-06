💰 Bid on Borough property at 230–32 Sanderson Ave by Dec. 8

💰 Borough of Olyphant selling 230–32 Sanderson Ave by sealed bid

The Borough of Olyphant is accepting sealed bids to buy its real estate at 230–32 Sanderson Avenue, Olyphant, PA.

Bid deadline: Bids must be received by the Borough no later than 4:00 p.m. on December 8, 2026 .

Bids must be . Bid opening: Bids will be opened during the regular Borough Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. the same day.

Bids will be opened during the the same day. What your bid must include: Your proposed purchase price Your contact information A $1,000 certified or cashier’s check deposit payable to Borough of Olyphant



The Borough Council may award the property to the highest compliant bidder at a regular or special meeting, or reject all bids if they are below fair market value.

If you’re interested in this property, make sure your sealed bid and deposit reach the Borough by 4:00 p.m., December 8, 2026.