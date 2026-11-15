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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Olympia Right Now
Olympia neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to tools. If you’re setting up a home or just like a good free deal, these are worth a look.
Ikea coffee table 36 x 35.5 x 18.5 (East side of Johnson Point)
Item: Ikea coffee table
Size: 35.75" L x 35.5" W x 18.5" H
Condition: Solid; poster suggests it could use a fresh coat of paint
Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington
Source: trashnothing.com
Simple, sturdy coffee table that just needs a little cosmetic refresh. Good for a living room, playroom, or craft space.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Razor floor scraper (East side of Johnson Point)
Item: 8" razor floor scraper with unused spare blades
Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington
Source: trashnothing.com
Handy tool for scraping floors, removing old adhesive, or cleaning up tough spots. Comes with extra blades so you’re ready for several projects.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Ikea office desk (East side of Johnson Point)
Item: Ikea office desk
Size: 55" wide x 26" deep x 28.5" high
Condition: Nice desk with a small dent (about the size of a nickel) on the front left of the top; does not affect use
Notes: Two-person carry, instructions available, non-smoking home
Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington
Source: trashnothing.com
Good-sized work desk for a home office, homework station, or craft table. You’ll likely want a helper to move it.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
4 Ikea twin beds (East side of Johnson Point)
Item: Four Ikea twin beds, disassembled
Setup options:
- 2 pairs of twin beds
- Each pair can be assembled as individual twin beds or bunk beds (see illustration in comments on listing)
Hardware: All hardware for individual beds included; if you combine into bunk beds, there may be up to 6 small hardware pieces missing (can be obtained for free from Ikea in person or by mail)
Extras: Mattresses and sheets/pillowcases available if you want them
Home: Non-smoking
Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington
Source: trashnothing.com
Great for kids’ rooms, guest spaces, or hosting visitors. Flexible setup lets you choose between separate beds or bunks.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Olympia tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.