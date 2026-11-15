Olympia neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to tools. If you’re setting up a home or just like a good free deal, these are worth a look.

Item: Ikea coffee table

Size: 35.75" L x 35.5" W x 18.5" H

Condition: Solid; poster suggests it could use a fresh coat of paint

Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple, sturdy coffee table that just needs a little cosmetic refresh. Good for a living room, playroom, or craft space.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 8" razor floor scraper with unused spare blades

Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

Handy tool for scraping floors, removing old adhesive, or cleaning up tough spots. Comes with extra blades so you’re ready for several projects.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Ikea office desk

Size: 55" wide x 26" deep x 28.5" high

Condition: Nice desk with a small dent (about the size of a nickel) on the front left of the top; does not affect use

Notes: Two-person carry, instructions available, non-smoking home

Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

Good-sized work desk for a home office, homework station, or craft table. You’ll likely want a helper to move it.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Four Ikea twin beds, disassembled

Setup options:

2 pairs of twin beds

Each pair can be assembled as individual twin beds or bunk beds (see illustration in comments on listing)

Hardware: All hardware for individual beds included; if you combine into bunk beds, there may be up to 6 small hardware pieces missing (can be obtained for free from Ikea in person or by mail)

Extras: Mattresses and sheets/pillowcases available if you want them

Home: Non-smoking

Location: East side of Johnson Point, Olympia, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

Great for kids’ rooms, guest spaces, or hosting visitors. Flexible setup lets you choose between separate beds or bunks.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Olympia tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.