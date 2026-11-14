Olympia is buzzing with policy work right now, especially around health care and insurance. If you like shaping laws and working with legislators, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Association of Washington Healthcare Plans

Association of Washington Healthcare Plans Location: Olympia, WA (hybrid, virtual office + in-person during session)

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Deadline: Open until filled; first review November 30, 2026

Lead health insurance policy for plans across Washington. You’ll track and shape legislation, work closely with lobbyists and regulators, and help member plans navigate new laws. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) and a flexible hybrid setup with most work done from home.

Employer: State of Washington – Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC)

Location: Olympia, WA – Capitol Campus

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000/year

Type: Civil Service Exempt

Deadline: Open until December 4, 2026 (initial screening November 20, 2026)

Serve as the Commissioner’s top legislative advisor and lead the agency’s full legislative agenda. You’ll craft bills, coordinate testimony, supervise a Legislative Coordinator, and work daily with legislators, the Governor’s Office, and stakeholders. Comes with full state benefits, flexible schedules, telework options, and strong retirement and leave packages.

If one of these sounds close, don’t wait—polish your resume, write a focused cover letter, and get your application in before the early review dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.