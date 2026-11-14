Olympia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from state programs to senior living and pet hospitals. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and help people (and pets) every day.

Employer: Washington State Health Care Authority (AHSO Division)

Washington State Health Care Authority (AHSO Division) Location: Olympia, WA (remote within WA, occasional in‑person)

(remote within WA, occasional in‑person) Type: Full-time, nonpermanent through 06/30/2027

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 14-person team that makes sure Medicaid is the payer of last resort in casualty cases, working with attorneys and insurance companies to recover overpayments. This is an internal-only role for current HCA employees, fully remote in Washington with strong state benefits and a clear leadership track.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$27/hour + shift differentials

Be the front desk heartbeat of a busy specialty/emergency pet hospital, greeting clients, triaging arrivals, and supporting families during stressful visits. This role requires prior veterinary medicine experience and offers extra pay for nights/weekends, plus strong benefits, CE support, and clear paths to grow in the Mars/BluePearl network.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on skills/experience)

Support seniors by administering or assisting with medications, keeping med rooms and carts organized, and coordinating with pharmacies. Brookdale offers a big benefits package, career growth into care coordinator or nursing roles, and extras like tuition help and even support with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites. A 10-minute application today could be your next steady job in Olympia.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.