undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Olympia Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Olympia has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few local kitties looking for someone to love.
Rune
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Olympia, WA)
About Rune: Rune is a loving, curious kitten who wants to be part of everything you do. He likes to be carried around the house while you do chores or sit nearby while you cook. He really enjoys being with his person as much as possible, which is very sweet for a young kitten.
Rune also has a playful side. He loves his rabbit fur mouse toy, and will happily run around the house with it or chase it on a string.
👉 Meet Rune and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pickles
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter/Organization: Joint Animal Services
- Phone: (360) 352-2510
About Pickles: Pickles started out shy in his foster home, but after a few days he came out of his shell and now can’t get enough pets. He is described as social, friendly, sweet, and vocal, and would likely do well in almost any home.
Included with adoption from Joint Animal Services:
- Spayed/neutered
- Microchipped
- FVRCP (feline distemper combo) vaccine
- Dewormed with Pyrantel
- Treated with selamectin for fleas
👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ralph
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Olympia, WA)
About Ralph: Ralph is a super loving young cat who likes cuddles and enjoys being close to his person. His current owner needs to rehome him due to a very busy work schedule (two jobs), not because of anything Ralph has done.
Ralph is potty trained and prefers to graze on his food at his own pace, which can make feeding time easy and relaxed.
👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Olympia, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and neighbors so these cats can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.