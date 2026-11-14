Olympia has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few local kitties looking for someone to love.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Olympia, WA)

About Rune: Rune is a loving, curious kitten who wants to be part of everything you do. He likes to be carried around the house while you do chores or sit nearby while you cook. He really enjoys being with his person as much as possible, which is very sweet for a young kitten.

Rune also has a playful side. He loves his rabbit fur mouse toy, and will happily run around the house with it or chase it on a string.

👉 Meet Rune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $90

Shelter/Organization: Joint Animal Services

Phone: (360) 352-2510

About Pickles: Pickles started out shy in his foster home, but after a few days he came out of his shell and now can’t get enough pets. He is described as social, friendly, sweet, and vocal, and would likely do well in almost any home.

Included with adoption from Joint Animal Services:

Spayed/neutered

Microchipped

FVRCP (feline distemper combo) vaccine

Dewormed with Pyrantel

Treated with selamectin for fleas

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Olympia, WA)

About Ralph: Ralph is a super loving young cat who likes cuddles and enjoys being close to his person. His current owner needs to rehome him due to a very busy work schedule (two jobs), not because of anything Ralph has done.

Ralph is potty trained and prefers to graze on his food at his own pace, which can make feeding time easy and relaxed.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Olympia, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and neighbors so these cats can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.