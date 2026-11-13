There are some useful free items and a sweet pet in need of a new home around Olympia and Lacey. If you need furniture, tools, or are ready to adopt a cat, take a look below.

Item: Male neutered cat , about 4 years old

Male , about Location: Country Village Dr, Olympia, WA

Condition/notes: Owner is facing hardship and needs to rehome him, his brother, and their adopted mom (others will be posted separately). Cat should be indoor-only in his new home. There is a small rehoming fee to help ensure a committed, safe home.

Owner is facing hardship and needs to (others will be posted separately). Cat should be in his new home. There is a to help ensure a committed, safe home. Good for: Someone ready for a long-term pet, able to keep him indoors and give him a stable, loving home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 6-inch Sears Roebuck jointer (woodworking tool)

(woodworking tool) Location: 35th and Boston Harbor Rd, Olympia, WA

Condition: Not currently set up to work. Came to the owner for free; they don’t have room in the garage/shop. Blade looks good , surface needs some TLC , overall appears solid . Comes with two motors (owner is unsure if they both go with it ). Very, very heavy.

Came to the owner for free; they don’t have room in the garage/shop. , surface , overall . Comes with (owner is ). Pickup details: Porch pickup only. Owner can help load if they are home . Needs to be picked up ASAP . You’ll want a truck and at least one strong helper.

Owner can help load . Needs to be picked up . You’ll want a truck and at least one strong helper. Good for: Someone handy with tools who can restore or set up older equipment and handle heavy lifting.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hon executive desk , 36" x 72" , 5 drawers

, , Location: Campus Green, Lacey, WA

Condition: Good used condition. Owners think it’s cherrywood veneer . Desk is heavy but disassembled for easier transport .

Owners think it’s . Desk is but . Pickup details: You will need a truck or van to move it. Post says if you’re reading it, it’s available , so reach out through the listing to arrange pickup.

You will to move it. Post says , so reach out through the listing to arrange pickup. Good for: Home office, student workspace, or anyone upgrading from a small desk.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hon credenza , 24" x 72" , 4 drawers

, , Location: Campus Green, Lacey, WA

Condition: Good used condition with wear at the front left corner . Owners think it’s cherrywood veneer . It is disassembled for easier moving.

with . Owners think it’s . It is for easier moving. Pickup details: Likely best with a truck or van , and at least one helper to load. Post notes that if you’re reading it, it’s available .

Likely best with a , and at least one helper to load. Post notes that . Good for: Extra office storage, printer stand, or craft and hobby supplies. Pairs well with the Hon executive desk above.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and rehoming posts like these can go quickly, so if something fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head over.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.