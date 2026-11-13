Olympia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from mental health to dental and ABA therapy. Here are a few solid roles where you can help people and earn well.

Employer: NestEd Center for Development

NestEd Center for Development Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Employee, Independent Contractor, or Office Rental (in person)

Employee, Independent Contractor, or Office Rental (in person) Pay: $50.00 – $110.00 per hour

Join an interdisciplinary team (therapists, psychologists, SLPs, OTs) that values neurodiversity-affirming, trauma-informed, strengths-based care. Great fit if you’re a licensed mental health professional who wants community, flexibility, and room to grow your own style of practice.

Employer: Harris Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Work in a patient-centered, modern general practice with steady daytime hours (Mon–Thu). You’ll assist chairside, take digital X-rays, and help keep the clinic running smoothly, with health benefits, PTO, IRA match, CE reimbursement, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Growing Connections ABA

Growing Connections ABA Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Part-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $27.00 per hour

Provide ABA therapy to children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders in home and community settings. This role offers paid training, flexible schedule, CE credits, mileage reimbursement, and growth opportunities if you’re a Certified Behavior Technician ready to make a direct impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar openings or are open to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.