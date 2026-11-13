⚠️ Olympia to close 3 elementary schools after 2026-27

The Olympia School Board has voted to close and consolidate LP Brown, Madison, and McKenny elementary schools at the end of the 2026-27 school year.

Starting in the 2027-28 school year, students from those schools will move to Centennial, Garfield, Hansen, Pioneer, and Roosevelt elementary schools.

The district says this decision follows years of discussion and recent months of analysis and community input, driven by declining enrollment and financial challenges.

District leaders and principals have already started transition planning to support students, families, and staff. The focus will be on academics, social-emotional support, and keeping important school connections and traditions.

Next week, the district will launch School Transition Resources webpages for:

Students & families: school assignments, contact info, tours/orientations, bus routes, schedules, meals, services, programs, FAQs

school assignments, contact info, tours/orientations, bus routes, schedules, meals, services, programs, FAQs Staff: placement, HR updates, timelines, meetings, classroom moves, records, support resources, FAQs

If your student is affected or needs support, reach out to their current school for help from counselors and staff.