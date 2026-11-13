Olympia’s admin job scene is busy right now, with solid options in government, nonprofit, and corporate settings. Here are several roles where your organizing skills can really shine.

Employer: State of Washington – Office of the Secretary of State

State of Washington – Office of the Secretary of State Location: Olympia, WA (Capitol Campus)

(Capitol Campus) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $55,596–$64,512/year to start, depending on level and qualifications

Help preserve Washington’s legal and historical records while supporting agencies with both paper and digital files. This role is great if you love organizing information, working with archives, and want strong state benefits plus potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: PacMtn Workforce Development Council (PacMtn WDC)

Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Full-time (in-person, some local travel)

(in-person, some local travel) Salary: $49,777.43–$81,158.85/year

Entry-level friendly role focused on data accuracy, compliance, and keeping program records clean and audit-ready. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with spreadsheets and documentation, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid holidays, and PTO).

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

Location: Olympia, WA (remote-friendly but on Eastern Time hours)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.59–$58.85/hour (plus bonus eligibility and full benefits)

High-visibility EA role supporting a VP in a large national healthcare organization. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of executive assistant experience, are great with complex calendars and travel, and want to work in a fast-paced, fully professional environment with strong corporate benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—many employers here are open to transferable skills and learning on the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.