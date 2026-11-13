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📋 Olympia Admin & Clerical Roles with Multiple $55K+ Paths
Olympia’s admin job scene is busy right now, with solid options in government, nonprofit, and corporate settings. Here are several roles where your organizing skills can really shine.
Acquisitions Archivist (LAP1/LAP2)
- Employer: State of Washington – Office of the Secretary of State
- Location: Olympia, WA (Capitol Campus)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $55,596–$64,512/year to start, depending on level and qualifications
Help preserve Washington’s legal and historical records while supporting agencies with both paper and digital files. This role is great if you love organizing information, working with archives, and want strong state benefits plus potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.
Quality Assurance Specialist
- Employer: PacMtn Workforce Development Council (PacMtn WDC)
- Location: Olympia, WA
- Type: Full-time (in-person, some local travel)
- Salary: $49,777.43–$81,158.85/year
Entry-level friendly role focused on data accuracy, compliance, and keeping program records clean and audit-ready. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with spreadsheets and documentation, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid holidays, and PTO).
Executive Assistant to VP, Service Operations
- Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations
- Location: Olympia, WA (remote-friendly but on Eastern Time hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.59–$58.85/hour (plus bonus eligibility and full benefits)
High-visibility EA role supporting a VP in a large national healthcare organization. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of executive assistant experience, are great with complex calendars and travel, and want to work in a fast-paced, fully professional environment with strong corporate benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—many employers here are open to transferable skills and learning on the job.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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