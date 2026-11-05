🎓 Olympia Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & School Support Roles

Olympia’s schools and learning programs are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids and teens, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Luke 7:37 Mission (Tuned In Academy / Music 1st)

Luke 7:37 Mission (Tuned In Academy / Music 1st) Location: Olympia, WA (and Greater Seattle area)

(and Greater Seattle area) Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $30.00 – $42.50 per hour

Christian music teaching role for skilled piano, voice, or guitar instructors who love Jesus and want to treat teaching as both a job and a ministry. You’ll join a large, growing team of teachers, get admin support, a flexible schedule, paid time off, and room to grow your student roster over time.

Employer: Olympia School District

Location: Olympia, WA

Type: Seasonal, part-time coaching

Seasonal, part-time coaching Season Dates: Nov 2 – Dec 17, 2026

Help lead a middle school girls basketball team with practices after school and games on Mondays and Thursdays. Great fit if you have prior coaching experience, First Aid/CPR and WIAA certifications, and enjoy mentoring student athletes in a diverse, supportive district.

Employer: Olympia School District

Location: Olympia, WA

Type: 6.5 hours/day, Monday–Friday, school-year position (180 days + 10 paid holidays)

Benefits: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, retirement plans, vacation leave, and paid holidays per the CBA

Hands-on role supporting students with special education needs across academics, life skills, and social/emotional growth. You’ll work closely with certificated staff, help with IEP goals, collect data, and may assist with personal care—ideal if you’re patient, team-oriented, and want strong benefits in a school setting.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.