Olympia Fields is busy in healthcare right now, from hospital staff roles to travel nurse contracts. If you’re in medicine or nursing, there are several solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Olympia Fields Hospital (Prime Healthcare / Saint Francis Hospital)

Olympia Fields Hospital (Prime Healthcare / Saint Francis Hospital) Location: Olympia Fields, IL

Salary: $112,320 – $151,174.40/year (total compensation estimate)

(total compensation estimate) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 7:30a–4p, onsite)

Work closely with oncologists and fellows in a community teaching hospital setting. Heavy focus on chemo verification, complex oncology regimens, infusion compounding, safety protocols, and supporting prior auth/revenue cycle for infusion meds.

Employer: Olympia Fields Hospital | Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group

Olympia Fields Hospital | Location: Olympia Fields, IL

Salary: $650,000 – $750,000/year (total compensation estimate)

(total compensation estimate) Type: Full-time, Days

General ortho role in a well-established, community-focused hospital with advanced surgical tech and strong clinical support. Ideal if you’re board-certified/eligible in Ortho and want high-volume practice plus competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Pay: Estimated $1,749 – $1,803 gross per week

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 3x12 Nights

Telemetry/PCU travel assignment with weekly pay and recruiter support. Good fit if you have 2+ years recent RN experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP & PALS and want to build stepdown/tele skills at a leading local facility.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Olympia Fields, IL 60461

Pay: Estimated $1,749 – $1,803 gross per week

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 3x12 Days

ICU travel role with a 26-week contract, days-only schedule, and nationwide agency support. Great if you’re an experienced critical care RN looking for stable hours and solid weekly income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or hospital can flag similar openings for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.