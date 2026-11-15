Looking for a loyal friend in Olmito? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

All dogs below are at Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center and have an adoption fee of $99.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Location: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Adoption Fee: $99

Contact: (956) 544-7351

Judy is a lovely white poodle mix with a soft, curly coat and a sweet face. If you’re looking for a smaller, easy-to-love companion, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Judy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Location: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Adoption Fee: $99

Contact: (956) 544-7351

Blue is a handsome cream-colored husky mix who will likely enjoy walks, playtime, and an active home. If you love smart, energetic dogs, Blue may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Location: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Adoption Fee: $99

Contact: (956) 544-7351

Nellie is a beautiful brown pit bull terrier mix with a strong, loving look about her. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a stable, caring home.

👉 Meet Nellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Olmito, TX, consider visiting Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center or calling (956) 544-7351 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.