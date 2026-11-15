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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Olmito
Looking for a loyal friend in Olmito? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.
All dogs below are at Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center and have an adoption fee of $99.
Judy
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Location: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Adoption Fee: $99
- Contact: (956) 544-7351
Judy is a lovely white poodle mix with a soft, curly coat and a sweet face. If you’re looking for a smaller, easy-to-love companion, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Judy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Location: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Adoption Fee: $99
- Contact: (956) 544-7351
Blue is a handsome cream-colored husky mix who will likely enjoy walks, playtime, and an active home. If you love smart, energetic dogs, Blue may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nellie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Location: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Adoption Fee: $99
- Contact: (956) 544-7351
Nellie is a beautiful brown pit bull terrier mix with a strong, loving look about her. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a stable, caring home.
👉 Meet Nellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Olmito, TX, consider visiting Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center or calling (956) 544-7351 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.