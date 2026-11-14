Olmito has some very special Belgian Malinois pups and one lovely adult girl hoping for a family. If you’re an active person or family, one of these dogs could be the perfect match.

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Phone: (956) 544-7351

Batman is a young Belgian Malinois mix pup with a sleek black coat. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows. If you’re ready for a smart, high-energy puppy, Batman may be your new sidekick.

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Phone: (956) 544-7351

Cinder is a beautiful brown Belgian Malinois mix adult. She may be a good choice if you want a dog past the tiny puppy stage but still active and ready for adventure.

👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Phone: (956) 544-7351

Rumble is another black Belgian Malinois mix puppy, full of potential. With training and structure, he can grow into a loyal, active companion.

👉 Meet Rumble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Phone: (956) 544-7351

Socks is a brown Belgian Malinois mix puppy. Like her siblings, she’ll do best with an adopter ready for exercise, training, and lots of time together.

👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center

Phone: (956) 544-7351

PJ is a black Belgian Malinois mix puppy looking for a home that can keep up with her energy and help her learn good manners from the start.

👉 Meet PJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center at (956) 544-7351 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.