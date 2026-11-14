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🐶 Energetic Belgian Malinois Dogs Waiting for Homes in Olmito
Olmito has some very special Belgian Malinois pups and one lovely adult girl hoping for a family. If you’re an active person or family, one of these dogs could be the perfect match.
Batman
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $99
- Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Phone: (956) 544-7351
Batman is a young Belgian Malinois mix pup with a sleek black coat. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows. If you’re ready for a smart, high-energy puppy, Batman may be your new sidekick.
👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinder
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $99
- Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Phone: (956) 544-7351
Cinder is a beautiful brown Belgian Malinois mix adult. She may be a good choice if you want a dog past the tiny puppy stage but still active and ready for adventure.
👉 Meet Cinder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rumble
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $99
- Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Phone: (956) 544-7351
Rumble is another black Belgian Malinois mix puppy, full of potential. With training and structure, he can grow into a loyal, active companion.
👉 Meet Rumble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Socks
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $99
- Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Phone: (956) 544-7351
Socks is a brown Belgian Malinois mix puppy. Like her siblings, she’ll do best with an adopter ready for exercise, training, and lots of time together.
👉 Meet Socks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PJ
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $99
- Shelter: Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center
- Phone: (956) 544-7351
PJ is a black Belgian Malinois mix puppy looking for a home that can keep up with her energy and help her learn good manners from the start.
👉 Meet PJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center at (956) 544-7351 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.