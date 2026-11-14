Olivette Parks and Recreation is seeking artisans, crafters, makers, and small businesses for the Five Oaks on Warson Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday, 2027-02-06, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Vendor registration is $50, which includes a 6-foot table and 2 chairs, and space is limited, with registration available only through Olivette Parks & Recreation to ensure valid sign-up.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Olivette Parks and Recreation