Olivette Parks and Recreation will host a Sense of Play Date on Wednesday, 2026-12-09, from 9:00am to 10:00am at Five Oaks on Warson for children to explore sensory materials, create art, and build fine motor and problem-solving skills. The fee is $16 Member/Resident, $19 General, $11 per additional sibling (call to register additional siblings), and siblings under 12 months attend free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Olivette Parks and Recreation