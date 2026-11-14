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Olivette
Sense of Play class at Five Oaks on Warson Dec. 9
13 days ago
Olivette Parks and Recreation will host a Sense of Play Date on Wednesday, 2026-12-09, from 9:00am to 10:00am at Five Oaks on Warson for children to explore sensory materials, create art, and build fine motor and problem-solving skills. The fee is $16 Member/Resident, $19 General, $11 per additional sibling (call to register additional siblings), and siblings under 12 months attend free.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Olivette Parks and Recreation
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