🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Olivet, Michigan

Looking for a new furry friend in Olivet? These sweet kittens are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kitten Konnection @ ECHS

Location: Olivet, MI

Olivet, MI Contact: (269) 360-2825

Binx is a fluffy black baby boy with a soft medium coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will guide him as he grows. If you love sleek black cats with a bit of extra fluff, Binx could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Binx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Kitten Konnection @ ECHS

Location: Olivet, MI

Olivet, MI Contact: (269) 360-2825

Cooper is a handsome tuxedo kitten with a long, soft coat. This little gentleman is still a baby and will thrive in a home that can give him playtime, patience, and lots of love as he grows into his whiskers.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Kitten Konnection @ ECHS

Location: Olivet, MI

Olivet, MI Contact: (269) 360-2825

Elevan is a sweet baby girl with a short, smooth coat in rich brown tones. She’s at the perfect age to learn, play, and bond closely with her new family. If you’re ready for kitten antics and cuddles, she may be the one.

👉 Meet elevan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Olivet, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call Kitten Konnection @ ECHS at (269) 360-2825 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.