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Oliver Springs
📅 Sign up to be in the Oliver Springs Christmas Parade
12 days ago
📅 Sign up now for the Oliver Springs Christmas Parade
The Oliver Springs Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.
Parade lineups begin at 5:00 PM (not before).
If you’d like to be in the parade, you need to sign up:
- Email kori.dison@oliversprings-tn.gov to request the signup form.
This is a fun chance for local groups, churches, teams, and businesses to be part of a favorite holiday tradition in Oliver Springs.
More Info: Christmas Parade Signups • Oliver Springs, TN
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