📅 Sign up now for the Oliver Springs Christmas Parade

The Oliver Springs Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM.

Parade lineups begin at 5:00 PM (not before).

If you’d like to be in the parade, you need to sign up:

Email kori.dison@oliversprings-tn.gov to request the signup form.

This is a fun chance for local groups, churches, teams, and businesses to be part of a favorite holiday tradition in Oliver Springs.