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Olive Branch
🚚 Olive Branch Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Olive Branch is busy right now with warehouse and logistics hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
(USA) Area Manager - Quality Assurance/Systems – Shift 5 Weekends/Evenings
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Olive Branch, MS (9200 Alexander Rd)
- Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock eligible
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Shift 5 – Weekends, evenings (Fri–Sun) + extra days during peak
Lead a team in a high-volume Walmart logistics facility, focusing on quality, safety, and systems. Good fit if you have supervisory or logistics experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid education).
(USA) Area Manager - Quality Assurance/Systems – Shift 2 Evening/Overnight
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Olive Branch, MS (9200 Alexander Rd)
- Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock eligible
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Shift 2 – Evening/overnight + extra days during peak season
Same core role as above, but on an evening/overnight schedule. You’ll manage staffing, productivity, and inventory integrity while working closely with IT and vendors on warehouse systems.
Warehouse Lead – Inventory
- Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am – 5:30pm (on-site)
Day-shift lead role where you guide warehouse staff, direct material flow, and support safety and continuous improvement. Good step up if you’ve been a strong warehouse associate and are ready to help cover for the supervisor when needed.
Equipment Operator – Warehouse (W Shift 6am–6pm)
- Employer: Milwaukee Tool
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: W Shift, 6:00am – 6:00pm
Operate reach trucks, dock stockers, and order pickers to move product, load/unload, and keep pallets organized. Best for someone comfortable with long periods on equipment, bending, and working in varying temperatures.
Equipment Operator – Warehouse
- Employer: Milwaukee Tool
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Move product throughout the warehouse using powered industrial trucks and help prep pallets for shipment. Similar duties to the W-shift role, but check the posting for exact shift details and see which schedule fits your life.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Olive Branch logistics roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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