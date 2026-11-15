Olive Branch is busy right now with warehouse and logistics hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Olive Branch, MS (9200 Alexander Rd)

Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock eligible

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Shift 5 – Weekends, evenings (Fri–Sun) + extra days during peak

Lead a team in a high-volume Walmart logistics facility, focusing on quality, safety, and systems. Good fit if you have supervisory or logistics experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid education).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Olive Branch, MS (9200 Alexander Rd)

Salary: $65,500 – $98,000/year + performance bonus, stock eligible

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Shift 2 – Evening/overnight + extra days during peak season

Same core role as above, but on an evening/overnight schedule. You’ll manage staffing, productivity, and inventory integrity while working closely with IT and vendors on warehouse systems.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am – 5:30pm (on-site)

Day-shift lead role where you guide warehouse staff, direct material flow, and support safety and continuous improvement. Good step up if you’ve been a strong warehouse associate and are ready to help cover for the supervisor when needed.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Schedule: W Shift, 6:00am – 6:00pm

Operate reach trucks, dock stockers, and order pickers to move product, load/unload, and keep pallets organized. Best for someone comfortable with long periods on equipment, bending, and working in varying temperatures.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Move product throughout the warehouse using powered industrial trucks and help prep pallets for shipment. Similar duties to the W-shift role, but check the posting for exact shift details and see which schedule fits your life.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Olive Branch logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.