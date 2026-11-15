Olive Branch has steady demand for security pros right now, especially around warehouses and tech sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Salary: $16.50/hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)

What stands out: Steady weekday schedule, unarmed role at a tech/media/telecom site, with regular patrols, alarm response, and access control. Offers paid training, career growth paths, and access to health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Andy Frain Services

Andy Frain Services Location: Olive Branch, MS

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

What stands out: Mix of gate security and employee screening, including CCTV monitoring, badge checks, bag searches, and truck/trailer logging. Good fit if you already have (or can get) a state guard license and don’t mind working outdoors in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.