Olive Branch is busy growing, and so are the buildings and grounds that keep it running. If you like hands-on work, leading crews, or keeping big facilities in top shape, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: PIP Global Safety

PIP Global Safety Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep production and warehouse equipment running at a safety-focused facility. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshoot mechanical issues (like reach trucks and battery systems), and work with vendors while keeping detailed service records.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 9200 Alexander Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year + bonus potential

Lead the maintenance team for a major Walmart facility, overseeing warehouse equipment, building systems, safety, and compliance. This role mixes hands-on operations with people leadership, reporting, and budget oversight, plus strong benefits and paid education options.

Employer: Hatcher Landscape Partners (Michael Hatcher & Associates)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Supervise commercial landscape construction crews for offices, retail centers, and more. You’ll be the on-site leader for quality, safety, and schedules, training team members and working outdoors in all seasons.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Olive Branch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.