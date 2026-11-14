Olive Branch healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hands-on senior care to counseling and hospice nursing. Here are several local roles where you can make a real impact.

Employer: Spring Valley Hospice (affiliate of Adoration Health)

Spring Valley Hospice (affiliate of Adoration Health) Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide 1:1 hospice nursing care, create care plans, manage pain and symptoms, and support families at a critical time. This role offers flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and the chance to work more independently while still having team support.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Olive Grove Terrace

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time & PRN (listed as internship category, but offers regular roles)

(listed as internship category, but offers regular roles) Shifts: 1st & 2nd shifts

1st & 2nd shifts Pay: $14.50–$16.50/hour

Hands-on caregiving in assisted living and memory care, helping residents with daily activities and emotional support in a home-like setting. Comes with flexible schedules, paid time off, free meals, access to wages daily, benefits, 401(k), and a team-focused, “Great Place to Work” senior living community.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Olive Branch, MS (38654) – hybrid remote

– hybrid remote Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, family, and group therapy in-office and via telehealth, with a flexible caseload and steady referrals. Requires an active LPC or LCSW license in Mississippi and offers a collaborative clinical team, growth potential, and mix of in-person and remote work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.