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🛒 Olive Branch Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Olive Branch has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to car care and RV service. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Front End Service Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2846
- Location: 7950 Craft Goodman Frontage Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $15 – $28/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
You’ll greet customers, handle returns and payments, and keep the front end running smoothly. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
You’ll work with RV customers to set up repairs, give price estimates, and keep them updated on progress. This role is good if you have service or auto/RV experience and want commission-based pay plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and medical, dental, and vision coverage.
Team Member
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Base pay range listed, exact details on posting
Hands-on, fast-paced job helping customers through the wash, keeping the lot and equipment in shape, and supporting memberships. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day training program, and this is a good fit if you like working outdoors and staying active.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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