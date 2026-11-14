Olive Branch has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to car care and RV service. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2846

Walmart Supercenter Location: 7950 Craft Goodman Frontage Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28/hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll greet customers, handle returns and payments, and keep the front end running smoothly. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Estimated $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

You’ll work with RV customers to set up repairs, give price estimates, and keep them updated on progress. This role is good if you have service or auto/RV experience and want commission-based pay plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and medical, dental, and vision coverage.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Base pay range listed, exact details on posting

Hands-on, fast-paced job helping customers through the wash, keeping the lot and equipment in shape, and supporting memberships. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day training program, and this is a good fit if you like working outdoors and staying active.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.