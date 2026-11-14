Olive Branch is busy right now with warehouse, trucking, and distribution work. If you like fast-paced logistics, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions Location: Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch, MS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help lead inventory for a tech-focused manufacturing partner that supports AI and cloud hardware. This role is first shift and comes with strong benefits like 401(k) with match, paid holidays/vacation/sick days, FSA/HSA, tuition reimbursement, and employee perks programs.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch, MS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run a multi-site, high-volume distribution center and lead supervisors plus hundreds of hourly team members. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years leading distribution teams, and enjoy continuous improvement, KPIs, and working with senior leadership.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch, MS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Plan and schedule freight and customer orders so everything ships on time. You’ll build waves in the WMS, allocate inventory, and work closely with operations—great for someone with 5 years’ distribution scheduling experience and strong attention to detail.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch, MS Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.) Salary: Not listed

Clerical role inside the distribution center doing data entry, order sorting, labels, and basic receiving. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable on your feet, and okay working in a plant environment with pallet jacks and varied temperatures.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Estes Express Lines Location: Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch, MS Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,100 – $98,300 / year

Lead dock staff in an LTL trucking operation, handling schedules, KPIs, equipment moves, and safety. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with prior dock/dispatch management experience who can work about 50 hours/week, any shift, in all weather.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Estes Express Lines Location: Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch, MS Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $25.60 – $28.00 / hour

Load and unload freight using a forklift, pallet jack, or by hand, and inspect freight as it comes in. Good for someone 17+ who can lift 70 lbs, work different shifts, and wants steady part-time hours in a busy dock setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; logistics roles in Olive Branch tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.