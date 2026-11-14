Olive Branch is busy right now with warehouse and production hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local plants and distribution centers are worth a look.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about picking, packing, labeling, and staging orders using pallet jacks in a production warehouse. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, lift boxes, and want steady hours with big-brand benefits.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the returns/RMA area for a tech manufacturing operation that supports AI and cloud hardware. Comes with a strong benefits package (401k with match, health, PTO, tuition help) and a Monday–Friday style first shift.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Check and audit orders, pallets, and cartons before they ship to customers. Great if you like detail work, using scanners, and being the last set of eyes on quality in a busy manufacturing plant.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role setting up, testing, and troubleshooting electronic assemblies and systems. You’ll work with test equipment, follow diagrams, and help solve technical problems for data center hardware.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $19.30–$20.30/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced loading, unloading, and sorting packages in a warehouse setting. Strong perks for a seasonal job: tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, benefits after a short wait, and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate reach trucks, dock stockers, and order pickers to move product, replenish stock, and stage pallets. Good for folks with warehouse equipment experience who like staying on the move.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Build and assemble server hardware using hand tools and power screwdrivers, following set steps and methods. You’ll unpack parts, install components, and help recycle materials in a tech-focused production line.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as second shift—assembling server units and components—but on a daytime schedule. Good match if you want tech manufacturing work with regular daytime hours and solid benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Olive Branch warehouses and plants tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.