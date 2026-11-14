Olive Branch has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from entry-level kitchen work to full-on management roles. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Americare Senior Living (Olive Grove Terrace)

Americare Senior Living (Olive Grove Terrace) Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: PRN / Part-time (1st shift, 7am–6pm)

PRN / Part-time (1st shift, 7am–6pm) Pay: $15–$17 per hour

Cook home-style meals for seniors in an assisted living and memory care community. You’ll prep and serve food, keep the kitchen clean, and follow dietician-approved menus—great if you want steady hours, free meals, and a team-focused place with room to grow.

Employer: Magnolia Inn & Suites

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12–$13 per hour

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins, calls, and end-of-day reports. Good fit if you have hotel front desk experience, like solving guest issues, and don’t mind setting up a simple continental breakfast before morning shift arrives.

Employer: Bojangles – Munch Box LLC

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45,000–$50,000 per year

Lead the team on night shifts at a busy quick-service restaurant. You’ll supervise staff, help with hiring and training, watch food quality and safety, and handle cash and inventory—nice step up if you’ve got restaurant experience and want management pay plus dental, vision, and paid training.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible or have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.