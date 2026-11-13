Olive Branch has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, cleaning, and staying active on your feet.

Here are a few strong options hiring in Olive Branch, MS:

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs. Good fit if you have at least a year of tech or maintenance experience and don’t mind weekends, standing, and lifting while earning strong hourly pay plus benefits.

Employer: Home Sweet Home Homecare Services

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.00 per hour

Help keep homes clean and comfortable with cleaning, laundry, light meal prep, and errands. Great if you’re organized, friendly with clients, and want steady in-person work.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on role helping people after water, fire, and mold damage. You’ll do demolition, cleanup, equipment setup, and site prep—ideal if you like physical work, don’t want a desk job, and want paid training in a skilled trade.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.