Olive Branch is busy right now with security openings, especially around tech and logistics sites. If you like steady work, clear schedules, and helping keep people and property safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Part-time (weekends)

(weekends) Pay: $17.94/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

This role mixes front desk security with driving at a logistics/distribution site. You’ll greet visitors, manage access, monitor entry activity, and need a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Work overnights at a tech-focused site, doing unarmed patrols, watching access points, and responding to alarms. Good fit if you’re comfortable with computers/tablets and like a quieter night shift.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Afternoon/evening unarmed security at a technology site, focused on access control and regular patrols. You’ll check badges, verify visitors, and keep detailed logs while staying visible to deter issues.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Overnight badge and alarm-focused role at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll patrol inside and outside, monitor alarm panels, and handle access badges while providing calm, professional customer service.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.