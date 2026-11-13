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📣 Olive Branch, MS Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles from Entry Level to Six-Figure Potential
Olive Branch is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from first jobs to seasoned leadership spots. If you like talking with people and closing deals, this is a good moment to look around.
Product Line Manager II
Employer: Parker Hannifin
Location: Olive Branch, MS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a full product line for a global Fortune 250 manufacturer, owning strategy, pricing, promotion, and lifecycle. This role is ideal if you have strong product management experience and want to work cross‑functionally with engineering, supply chain, sales, and production.
RV Sales Associate
Employer: Camping World
Location: Olive Branch, MS
Type: Full-time
Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000 – $150,000/year (base pay + commissions, plus potential year‑end bonus)
High‑energy sales role helping customers find the right RV, with strong earning potential based on your results. You start with a guaranteed base hourly rate plus flat‑rate commissions, then can move to 100% commission after 30 days if you want more upside.
Business Development Representative
Employer: Wiese USA
Location: Olive Branch, MS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Outside B2B sales role focused on in‑person cold calling and generating new business for a major material handling solutions provider. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of industrial or business development experience and don’t mind some travel (~15% overnight).
Entry Level Sales – Flexible Work – Work from Home
Employer: Vector Marketing
Location: Olive Branch, MS (work from home/local)
Type: Part-time / Flexible
Pay Structure: Guaranteed base pay ($30.00 per appointment) or commission, whichever is higher
Remote, entry‑level sales role selling Cutco products through one‑on‑one appointments, with full training provided. Great if you need a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family, and want guaranteed pay per qualified appointment plus commission upside.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, territory, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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