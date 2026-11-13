Olive Branch is busy with industrial and construction work right now, and a few solid employers are hiring people who like working with their hands. If you’ve got mechanical or setup skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wiese USA

Wiese USA Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customer sites to install and repair loading dock equipment and commercial doors. This is outdoor, physical work with mechanical, electrical, and sometimes welding/hydraulic tasks, so it’s great if you like tools, problem-solving, and working in different environments.

Employer: WillScot

WillScot Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role leading a small crew to set up and knock down modular buildings—anchoring, leveling, decks, skirting, and utility disconnects. Good fit if you have 7+ years of setup/knockdown experience, strong carpentry skills, and want to direct others while still working in the field.

Employer: WillScot

WillScot Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role focused on setting up, leveling, and breaking down modular units, plus light electrical and plumbing work and customer modifications. Ideal if you have carpentry skills, like working outdoors and on the road, and want a path to grow within a large company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.