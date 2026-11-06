🚚 Olive Branch MS Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Olive Branch is buzzing with warehouse and logistics hiring right now, from entry-level material handlers to leadership roles running full distribution centers.

Below are several solid options if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: MAHLE

MAHLE Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hr + $1.00/hr night shift premium

Move and track materials in a clean, climate-controlled distribution center to keep orders accurate and on time. Benefits kick in at 30 days (medical, dental, vision, life, disability), plus 401(k) with match, vacation/holiday pay, PPE, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: The Parts Authority

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help keep a large auto parts operation running smoothly by managing inventory, fixing count issues, and working with WMS/RF systems. Weekend work is required, and you get a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k)/profit sharing, FSAs/HSAs, and employee discounts).

Employer: Walmart – Supply Chain Fulfillment #4123

Location: 9200 Alexander Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.05 – $29.55/hr + performance incentives + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Lead specialized operations in a busy Walmart distribution environment on weekday 1st or 2nd shift. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Olive Branch, MS – Polk Lane

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Operate forklifts to load, unload, store, and pick products in a global logistics company, Monday–Friday day shift. Requires a high school diploma, forklift experience/certification, and offers exposure to WMS, RF scanners, and a large international operation.

Employer: Hyve Solutions (TD SYNNEX)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Plan production for a high-volume tech manufacturing facility, balancing lines, releasing work orders, and tracking build plans and forecasts. Great fit if you have 5+ years in production, strong Excel skills, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support shipping and receiving for a data center hardware manufacturer, helping move product in and out of the facility. Hyve offers 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays/vacation/sick days, tuition reimbursement, and other perks.

Employer: Sephora – Mississippi Distribution Center

Location: 8500 Nail Road, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Type: Full-time, Regular

Pay: $20.40 – $21.85/hr + possible shift differential

Mix of office and floor work: wave planning, delivery scheduling, order tracking, and training associates in a beauty products DC. Strong benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and 30% employee discount.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead a distribution center department on 2nd shift, overseeing receiving, picking, packing, shipping, inventory control, and safety. Ideal for someone with 5+ years supervisory experience in distribution and comfort with WMS/RF/ERP systems; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), education assistance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.