📢 New Development Activity Map for Olive Branch projects

📢 New online map shows development projects in Olive Branch

The City of Olive Branch has launched a new Development Activity Map to show where new projects are happening around town.

This interactive online map lets you:

See where development is taking place across the community

Check what’s happening near your neighborhood

Explore new commercial and other development opportunities

and other development opportunities Stay informed about projects shaping the future of Olive Branch

The map is designed for residents, business owners, and prospective developers and puts key growth information in one easy-to-use place.

Visit the City’s Development Activity Map online to explore current projects and follow Olive Branch’s growth.