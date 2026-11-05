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Olive Branch
🏥 Olive Branch Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
7 days ago
Olive Branch healthcare is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital and pharmacy work. Here are several solid roles you can apply to this week.
Personal Care Attendant (Weekend Shift)
- Employer: Home Sweet Home Homecare Services
- Location: Olive Branch, MS (in-home care)
- Type: Part-time, weekend shift
- Pay: From $12.00/hour
This is hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with bathing, dressing, mobility, and companionship. Good fit if you have homecare experience, can assist with lifting/transfers, and want meaningful weekend work.
Registered Nurse (RN) | Emergency Department | FT Nights
- Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
- Location: Olive Branch, MS (Emergency Department)
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Education: ADN required, BSN preferred
- Experience: 0–1+ years RN experience
This ER role is for nurses who want fast-paced, team-based care with strong clinical skills and patient education. You’ll assess patients, give meds, coordinate care, and support families while working in a large, well-known Mid-South health system.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Part-time (flexible, evenings/weekends possible)
- Salary Range: $17.00 – $23.25/hour
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, paid training toward PTCB certification
Great entry into healthcare if you like customer service and detail work. You’ll help fill prescriptions, work the pharmacy register, and join an “earn while you learn” program that can lead to a certified tech career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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