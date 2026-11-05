🏥 Olive Branch Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Olive Branch healthcare is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital and pharmacy work. Here are several solid roles you can apply to this week.

Employer: Home Sweet Home Homecare Services

Home Sweet Home Homecare Services Location: Olive Branch, MS (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time, weekend shift

Pay: From $12.00/hour

This is hands-on caregiving in clients’ homes, helping with bathing, dressing, mobility, and companionship. Good fit if you have homecare experience, can assist with lifting/transfers, and want meaningful weekend work.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Olive Branch, MS (Emergency Department)

(Emergency Department) Type: Full-time, night shift

Education: ADN required, BSN preferred

Experience: 0–1+ years RN experience

This ER role is for nurses who want fast-paced, team-based care with strong clinical skills and patient education. You’ll assess patients, give meds, coordinate care, and support families while working in a large, well-known Mid-South health system.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Part-time (flexible, evenings/weekends possible)

(flexible, evenings/weekends possible) Salary Range: $17.00 – $23.25/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, paid training toward PTCB certification

Great entry into healthcare if you like customer service and detail work. You’ll help fill prescriptions, work the pharmacy register, and join an “earn while you learn” program that can lead to a certified tech career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.