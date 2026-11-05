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🚔 Olive Branch Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Security Roles
7 days ago
Olive Branch has a steady flow of security openings right now, especially for folks open to patrol and shift work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.
Security Officer Part Time Circuit Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Schedule: Thu–Sat, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
This unarmed patrol role covers a tech/media/telecom site, with regular inside and outside rounds and lots of visibility. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, basic computer/tablet work, and room to pick up extra shifts through their internal app.
Security Officer Full Time Overnight Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM
Overnight unarmed patrol at a technology-focused site, watching access points and alarms and writing clear reports. Ideal if you like night shifts, want full-time hours, and are comfortable using a computer or tablet.
Security Guard Part Time Customer Relations Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Wed, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Similar patrol work at a tech/media/telecom site, but with extra focus on helping employees and visitors. Great if you like daytime hours, talking with people, and mixing customer service with security.
Security Shift Supervisor
- Employer: SOC LLC (Day & Zimmermann company)
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Contract
- Pay range: $33.19 – $57.90/hour (varies by assignment/location)
This is a higher-responsibility role supervising armed security at a critical infrastructure site. You’ll lead guards on shift, handle incident reports, coordinate emergencies, and manage weapons accountability—best for those with prior military, law enforcement, or armed security experience.
If one of these fits your schedule and background, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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