🚔 Olive Branch Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Security Roles

Olive Branch has a steady flow of security openings right now, especially for folks open to patrol and shift work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Thu–Sat, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

This unarmed patrol role covers a tech/media/telecom site, with regular inside and outside rounds and lots of visibility. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, basic computer/tablet work, and room to pick up extra shifts through their internal app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Overnight unarmed patrol at a technology-focused site, watching access points and alarms and writing clear reports. Ideal if you like night shifts, want full-time hours, and are comfortable using a computer or tablet.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Wed, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Similar patrol work at a tech/media/telecom site, but with extra focus on helping employees and visitors. Great if you like daytime hours, talking with people, and mixing customer service with security.

Employer: SOC LLC (Day & Zimmermann company)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Contract

Pay range: $33.19 – $57.90/hour (varies by assignment/location)

This is a higher-responsibility role supervising armed security at a critical infrastructure site. You’ll lead guards on shift, handle incident reports, coordinate emergencies, and manage weapons accountability—best for those with prior military, law enforcement, or armed security experience.

If one of these fits your schedule and background, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.