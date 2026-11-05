🚌 Olive Branch MS Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Olive Branch is busy with freight and construction right now, and that means steady work for folks who like to stay on the move. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring in our area.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics Location: Olive Branch, MS (8140 Hacks Cross Road)

(8140 Hacks Cross Road) Salary: Average $100,000 annually + $63 per layover + up to $1,200 bonus

+ + Type: Full-time

Schedule: 5-day work week, 2 consecutive days off, home weekly

No-touch freight, late-model trucks, and a weekly home reset make this a strong fit if you like OTR but still want regular time at home. Comes with day-one paid vacation/holidays, health coverage, retirement, and safety/recognition programs.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics Location: Olive Branch, MS (8140 Hacks Cross Road)

(8140 Hacks Cross Road) Salary: Average $120,000 annually + $5,000 sign-on bonus + $57 daily per diem

+ + Type: Full-time

Schedule: 5-day work week, 2 consecutive days off, consistent weekly start day (Wed–Sat options), home weekly

Flatbed role hauling aluminum coils with mostly drop-and-hook and pre-loaded trailers. You get assigned, well-maintained tractors, hotel stays for 3–5 layovers a week, plus delay and breakdown pay and full benefits from day one.

Employer: Standard Construction Company, Inc. (a CRH Company)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive base pay )

Not listed (described as ) Type: Full-time

Operate heavy equipment on road and site construction projects in a tight-knit crew setting. Good match if you like outdoor work and big machines, with medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and room to grow inside a large CRH family of companies.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.