🛒 Olive Branch Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Olive Branch has a nice mix of bank, retail, and big-box roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Regions Bank

Regions Bank Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: From about $37,600/year, median around $44,500 + incentives

Work the teller line, help customers with accounts, and talk them through digital banking tools. Solid pay, overtime eligible, plus strong benefits like paid vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, parental leave, and more.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Olta Beauty, Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Great if you love makeup and skincare and want a busy, fun store vibe. You’ll greet guests, recommend products, ring up purchases, help with events, and keep displays stocked and clean.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2846

Location: 7950 Craft Goodman Frontage Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible extra premiums and incentives

Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise and home/hobby areas in order, and may do paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you qualify.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.