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🛒 Olive Branch Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Olive Branch has a nice mix of bank, retail, and big-box roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Relationship Banker I – Olive Branch Branch
- Employer: Regions Bank
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From about $37,600/year, median around $44,500 + incentives
Work the teller line, help customers with accounts, and talk them through digital banking tools. Solid pay, overtime eligible, plus strong benefits like paid vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, parental leave, and more.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Olta Beauty, Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you love makeup and skincare and want a busy, fun store vibe. You’ll greet guests, recommend products, ring up purchases, help with events, and keep displays stocked and clean.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2846
- Location: 7950 Craft Goodman Frontage Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible extra premiums and incentives
Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise and home/hobby areas in order, and may do paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you qualify.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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