👔 Olive Branch MS: Multiple Management Roles, Up to $80K

Olive Branch has a solid mix of hands-on and office-based leadership roles right now, from finance to tech to restoration work. If you’re ready to step into management or grow into it, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tower Loan

Tower Loan Location: Olive Branch, MS (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Full-time program built to grow you into a branch leader in 10–12 months. You’ll learn customer service, sales, finance, and branch operations, with a clear path to promotion, annual raises, bonuses, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, and can relocate after promotion.

Employer: Hyve Solutions (TD SYNNEX)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead operations for a major data center hardware manufacturer serving big cloud and social media companies. You’ll coordinate between customers, manufacturing, and supply chain, manage ship schedules, track performance, and solve problems on the factory floor. They’re looking for operations/manufacturing experience, strong Excel and data skills, and a degree or equivalent experience, plus a full benefits package with 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: SERVPRO® Franchise (IICRC listing)

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

Front-line leadership role managing restoration projects and crews—from estimating and scheduling to customer communication and cost control. You’ll work closely with homeowners, insurance reps, and your team, and handle some physical tasks on job sites. Requires 3+ years of industry experience, 1+ year of management/supervision, and a valid driver’s license; offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and performance bonuses.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.