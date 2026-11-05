🚚 Olive Branch, MS Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Olive Branch stays busy with warehouses and trucking, so solid logistics jobs keep popping up. Here are a few worth a look this week if you like fast-paced, detail-focused work.

Employer: MAHLE

MAHLE Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time, A shift

Full-time, A shift Pay: $18.50/hr + $1.00/hr night shift premium

Why it’s interesting: You’re the SAP and inventory go-to person, keeping warehouse data accurate and acting as the link between operations, inventory, customer service, and transportation. Comes with benefits at 30 days, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, climate-controlled facility, PPE and work gear provided, and educational reimbursement.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Why it’s interesting: Office-style role inside a warehouse setting. You’ll process orders, handle data entry, fix transaction errors, and work with domestic and international shipping documents using a WMS. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable on a computer, and like steady weekday hours.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Full-time, leadership role Salary range (national): $55,000 – $90,000

Why it’s interesting: Lead the inventory control team and own accuracy, shrink, and reporting for a major client. You’ll work with systems like JDA, Manhattan, WMS, SAP, support audits, coach associates, and drive process improvements. Comes with medical, dental, vision, discounted stock purchase, and generous PTO.

Employer: RXO

Location: Olive Branch, MS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Why it’s interesting: Front-line logistics support role where you enter orders, route and dispatch loads, track pickups/deliveries, handle check calls, and solve issues like overages/shortages/damages. RXO highlights medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, paid time off, holidays, and career development programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; logistics roles in Olive Branch tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.