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🔧 Olive Branch MS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Olive Branch has steady demand for people who keep buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.
General Cleaner – Academy Sports (M, W, F, Sat AM)
- Employer: BlueChip Pros
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean and care for a large retail space, from high dusting and bathrooms to floors and outdoor areas. This is a good fit if you like routine, staying on your feet, and keeping spaces neat and sanitary.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: MAHLE
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping plant equipment and facility systems running, including electrical, mechanical, and PLC troubleshooting. Ideal if you have an industrial maintenance or electrical background and want steady technical work with preventive maintenance and repairs.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Hampton Inn Olive Branch
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time (20–35 hrs/week expected)
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour
Lead the housekeeping team at a hotel, assigning daily tasks, checking room quality, and handling guest concerns. Great if you have supervisory experience and enjoy keeping guest spaces clean, safe, and welcoming.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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