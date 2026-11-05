🚨 Olive Branch warns of scams posing as city fee payments

🚨 Fraud alert: fake payment requests in Olive Branch

The City of Olive Branch, MS is warning residents and businesses about scams impersonating the city government.

Scammers are asking for “application review” payments, especially for things like permits and planning/zoning fees, and often use urgent or threatening language to pressure people into paying.

If you get a message, email, call, or text asking you to pay fees to the City:

Stop and double-check before sending any money.

before sending any money. Contact the City of Olive Branch directly using a phone number or email from the official website, not from the message you received.

using a phone number or email from the official website, not from the message you received. Do not share your bank, card, or personal information with anyone you’re not sure about.

Share this with friends, neighbors, and local businesses so fewer people get caught by these scams.