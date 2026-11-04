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🔧 Olive Branch MS Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Olive Branch has some solid cleaning and facilities roles right now, from entry-level to team lead. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp.
LEAD CLEANER ISM1
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Olive Branch, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small cleaning team, help set schedules, and keep a facility clean and safe. No diploma required, and ABM offers a comprehensive benefits package plus training and support for folks new or returning to the workforce, including veterans.
Cleaning Technician
- Employer: Midsouth Cleaning LLC
- Location: Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon, Thu, Sat – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Great fit if you want extra income and daytime hours. You’ll clean local businesses to set standards, get paid training, company T‑shirts, and a $100 shoe allowance, and work mostly on your own if you’re reliable and detail‑oriented.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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