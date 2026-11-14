Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Olean, NY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Phone: (716) 372-8492

Bindi is an adult Australian Shepherd mix, a smart herding breed known for being active and loyal. If you enjoy walks, playtime, and training games, she could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Bindi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Shelter: SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Phone: (716) 372-8492

Branch is a senior Chihuahua mix who may be looking for a calm, cozy home to enjoy his golden years. If you have a soft spot for older pups, Branch could be your gentle little buddy.

👉 Meet Branch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Phone: (716) 372-8492

Luther is a young Dachshund mix, a breed often known for being curious and fun. He may be a good fit for someone ready to guide a younger dog with training and play.

👉 Meet Luther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call SPCA in Cattaraugus County at (716) 372-8492 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and the next steps. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.