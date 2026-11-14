Looking for a new feline friend in Olean, NY? These sweet kittens are waiting at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Shelter: SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Location: Olean, NY

Olean, NY Contact: (716) 372-8492

Scout is a young male kitten looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby Domestic Shorthair, he’s at a great age to bond closely with his people and learn good habits in a home.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Shelter: SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Location: Olean, NY

Olean, NY Contact: (716) 372-8492

Cub is a baby female Domestic Shorthair who’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, Cub could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Cub and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Shelter: SPCA in Cattaraugus County

Location: Olean, NY

Olean, NY Contact: (716) 372-8492

Brownie is a young female kitten who would love a cozy spot on someone’s couch and a family to call her own. She’s a Domestic Shorthair, a popular breed type known for being easygoing and adaptable.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Olean, NY, please consider visiting the SPCA in Cattaraugus County or giving them a call at (716) 372-8492 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.